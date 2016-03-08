Arsenal legend Petit: 'Napoli have a 50 percent chance of progressing'
11 April at 16:50Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has said that the upcoming Europa League game involving Arsenal and Napoli will be a 50-50 contest.
The partenopei first lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium later today, before hosting them at the Stadio San Paolo next week in the UEFA Europa League.
Petit was talking to TuttoMercatoWeb and he gave his prediction for the game and the tournament.
When asked whether the winner of the game will decide the winner of the competition, Petit said: "They are certainly among the favorites, but there are also other competitive teams in the running like Benfica, Chelsea, Valencia and Villarreal. Winning the Europa League would be fundamental for Arsenal, out of the Champions League for two years now. Napoli must lend maximum attention to the Emirates Stadium, because the gunners are formidable at home."
On the game, he said: "Absolutely, Arsenal is not the same team that you see in the walls of friends. Napoli can win an important part of the qualification in next week's match. This is why I don't want to say anything: I say that Napoli and Arsenal have the 50% chance of passing the turn."
