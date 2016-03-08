Arsenal legend set for managerial role at Aston Villa
24 July at 11:20According to what has been reported by the British press today, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has reached a verbal agreement with Aston Villa to take over as manager of the club.
This comes shortly after the Frenchman left his role as a coach at Belgium, after helping them succeed in the World Cup, coming in 3rd place. He also gave up his job at Sky Sports, choosing to pursue a career in management full-time.
Initially linked as an outside in the running to take over from Arsene Wenger as head coach at Arsenal, Henry was deemed not to have enough managerial experience and thus, was not given the job.
A job at Aston Villa will be Thierry Henry’s first real foray into management, and football fans all over the world will be excited to see how the legend gets on.
Sometimes, former legends make good managers; sometimes, they fail and fall short. Time will tell how Henry gets on and, maybe one day, he will take over at his former club.
