Adams slams Ramsey: 'Arsenal bigger than Juve'

07 March at 12:15
Arsenal legend Tony Adam will have some Juve fans with his latest comments.
 
Interviewed by  Sky Sports  in England the former Arsenal defender, Tony Adams commented on Ramsey's transfer to Juventus.
 
"To be honest, Why Should he go to Juventus? It is a smaller club to Arsenal, That I have always felt, even if someone thinks otherwise ..."
 
Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus That will see him join the side on a free in the summer.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Sky Sports)

