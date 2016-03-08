Arsenal lineup Allegri as possible replacement of under-fire Emery
25 November at 17:55English Premier League outfit Arsenal have lined up former Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the possible replacement of under-fire Unai Emery, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Sevilla manager is under serious risk of losing the job after series of unimpressive results in the recent past which left the Gunners as low as eighth on the league table with 18 points, eight behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
As per the latest report, Arsenal’s hierarchy have decided to part ways with Emery and have lined up Allegri along with Manchester City’s assistant coach Mikel Arteta as the possible candidates to be on the bench in the near future.
Allegri has been out of job since leaving the Turin-based outfit in the summer after spending five successful season from 2014 to 2019.
On the other hand, Arteta—who has played for Arsenal as a midfielder from 2011 to 2016—has never managed a club’s senior team at any level.
