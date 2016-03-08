Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter fight for the Belgian star of the future
08 November at 16:50
According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to fight for Bruges striker Cyril Ngonge of the 2000 class, who has already scored 4 goals in the Youth League. On the Belgian talent, expiring in June 2019, there is also Inter.
In 2016, when Ngonge was still 15, Fiorentina showed a big interest in this big talent, but despite the interest of many big European clubs, he has decided to remain in Belgium, in order to grow up quietly before facing a competitive challenge in one of the main continental leagues.
Now Ngonge seems to be ready and the race between the top clubs is open.
Emanuele Giulianelli
