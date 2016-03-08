Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter fight for the Belgian star of the future

According to The Mirror, Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to fight for Bruges striker Cyril Ngonge of the 2000 class, who has already scored 4 goals in the Youth League. On the Belgian talent, expiring in June 2019, there is also Inter.



In 2016, when Ngonge was still 15, Fiorentina showed a big interest in this big talent, but despite the interest of many big European clubs, he has decided to remain in Belgium, in order to grow up quietly before facing a competitive challenge in one of the main continental leagues.



Now Ngonge seems to be ready and the race between the top clubs is open.



Emanuele Giulianelli