

Arsenal are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D3 L3), their longest such run against them since a run of 12 between 1994 and 2000.



Liverpool have won just two of their last 18 away league games against Arsenal (D8 L8), though these victories have come in their last six such visits.



Liverpool have scored at least three goals in each of their last five league games against Arsenal (17 in total). Liverpool have never done this in six consecutive top-flight games against an opponent, while no side has ever done so in six against the Gunners.



The last five Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool have produced a total of 27 goals (5.4 per game).



Arsenal have scored at least twice in each of their last nine Premier League games, remaining unbeaten in their last eight (W7 D1).



Arsenal haven’t been ahead at half-time in any of their 10 Premier League matches this season. Indeed, if games finished at the 45 minute mark, the Gunners would be 17th in the Premier League table.



Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games (W9 D2 L0), conceding just four goals in this run.

