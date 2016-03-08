Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly willing to sign Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, with signings of Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all but sealed.Firpo is currently only 21 and is a Dominician by nationality. He appeared 14 times for the La Liga side last side, scoring twice and assisting twice.It is said that Arsenal are targeting Firpo and could make him a Gunner this summer.He has a release clause of 25 million euros and Arsenal are willing to pay it.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)