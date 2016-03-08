Arsenal look to sign Real Betis left-back
29 June at 14:45Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly willing to sign Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, with signings of Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos all but sealed.
Firpo is currently only 21 and is a Dominician by nationality. He appeared 14 times for the La Liga side last side, scoring twice and assisting twice.
It is said that Arsenal are targeting Firpo and could make him a Gunner this summer.
He has a release clause of 25 million euros and Arsenal are willing to pay it.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
