Arsenal make a last minute attempt to land Herrera

Arsenal have made a late bid to steal Ander Herrera from under the noses of Paris Saint-Germain claim L’Equipe this morning. Herrera’s contract with Manchester United is due to expire in the summer, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal, after reportedly being left unhappy after being informed of the clubs decision to activate a one year extension on his contract last summer by post. PSG had thought they had sealed a deal for the Spaniard, but it is now understood that Arsenal have come in at the last minute to try and land the midfielder.

Herrera has started 25 times for Manchester United, who were initially keen on signing him up to a new contract, but have now come to terms with losing him on a free in the summer. Arsenal will be looking to bolster their midfield options in the summer, as they will be losing Aaron Ramsey to Juventus, also on a free transfer.