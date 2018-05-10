Arsenal have already spoken to Max Allegri’s people in order to replace Arsene Wenger, according to reports from Italy.

ITA Sport Press claim that the Gunners, who are looking to tie up a new manager soon in order to spend the whole summer preparing the new season, have already met with the Juventus Coach’s representatives.

Allegri has won three Serie A titles in Turin and reached two Champions League finals, and is close to making it four Scudetti, needing only a point from his final two games to achieve this success.

The report also claims that the two sides could be close to reaching an understanding on remuneration.

Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have also been named among the potential successors, as well as Luis Enrique.

Allegri recently seemed to drop a hint that he would be staying, telling RAI pundits after Wednesday’s 4-0 Coppa Italy win over Milan that

"we will fight for the title next season."