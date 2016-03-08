Arsenal make contact with La Liga club for French World Cup winning midfielder
16 July at 18:30According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the UK, Arsenal, under new head coach Unai Emery, have made official contact with Sevilla over the transfer of Steve N’Zonzi.
N’Zonzi was part of France’s World Cup winning squad, coming on for N’Golo Kante in the final against Croatia yesterday, helping his side beat off the competition of the tenacious Croatian side.
N’Zonzi is said to be excited about the prospect of re-joining the mentorship of former head coach Unai Emery, who he worked with during Emery’s time at Sevilla – where the duo helped the club win three consecutive Europa League titles.
Arsenal have been interested in N’Zonzi for a while now, with the player previously playing in the Premier League with Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.
With World Cup winning experience under his belt, N’Zonzi could be Emery’s answer to Patrick Vieira, with Wenger never truly replacing the midfielder after his departure.
