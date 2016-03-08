Arsenal make contact with representatives of Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid target
05 July at 10:30According to the latest reports from British newspaper the Daily Express, new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is interested in bringing Mexico’s World Cup star Hirving Lozano to North London.
After taking over following the departure of Arsene Wenger, Emery has been completing somewhat of a rebuild at the Emirates. They have already completed the signing of Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Stephan Lichtsteiner; with Lucas Torreira thought to be on the way from Sampdoria too.
Now, it appears as though Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Hirving Lozano, interested in bringing the winger to London in what would be an excellent coup.
Prior to the World Cup, Lozano would have been available for around €25m. However, since his World Cup performance, including a fantastic goal to beat Germany, his value will have sky-rocketed and Arsenal could end up paying a hefty sum.
