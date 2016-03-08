Arsenal make Marotta offer
04 October at 10:30Arsenal have offered Beppe Marotta to move to North London after that the Italian chief leaves Juventus, Tuttosport reports.
The Italian paper claims the Gunners offered Marotta a € 3.5 million-a-year contract but the former Juventus General Director is not willing to move abroad, at least for the moment.
Arsenal didn’t manage to persuade Marotta to move to England and Marotta is now listening to offers of other clubs. He announced his Juventus exit after the final whistle of Juventus-Napoli on Saturday and since then, Marotta has been linked with the best Italian and European clubs.
According to several reports in Italy, Inter recurrently in pole position to welcome the services of the former GD of the Old Lady. Marotta had had contacts with Zhang after the announcement of his Juventus exit and the Nerazzurri’s board of directors meeting is on the 26th of October, one day after the one of Juventus. On the 25th of October, Marotta’s Juventus exit be official.
