Arsenal make offer to sign Chelsea, Man Utd target

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic. #AFC want loan with £35m option to buy. 29yo open to #Inter exit. Fits plan of versatile midfielder e.g. Suarez (still possible) / Nkunku + winger. Unclear if injuries mean defender wanted but Sokratis not bad — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 26, 2019

Premier League giants Arsenal have made an offer to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, as per the BBC.The Croatian is said to be open to a move away from Inter this month, so is Antonio Candreva. Luciano Spalletti was asked about the winger during Inter's recent press conference ahead of the game against Torino and he refused to play down reports of an exit for Perisic.BBC's David Ornstein reports that Arsenal have made an approach for Perisic and they want to sign him on an initial loan deal this month.The Gunners want to make him a permanent signing next summer for a fee of 35 million euros and they have inserted an option to buy in the possible deal for the Inter star.Perisic has had a poor season by his standards so far this term. He has been at the receving end of a lot of criticism from many fellow nerazzurri supporters too.