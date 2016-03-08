Arsenal man 'misses Italy' amid Milan links

"I think I liked living in Italy more"



Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira isn't sure about life in England pic.twitter.com/3L0OU0fcGJ — Goal (@goal) June 12, 2019

In the past week, AC Milan have been linked with an ambitious move for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. Torreira, who signed for the Gunners from Sampdoria last season, would likely cost the Rossoneri upwards of €35m but this hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning out the suggestions that a move could be on.In an interview, Torreira revealed that he does, in fact, miss Italy; primarily because of the weather.