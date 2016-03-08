Arsenal man 'misses Italy' amid Milan links

12 June at 15:45
In the past week, AC Milan have been linked with an ambitious move for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. Torreira, who signed for the Gunners from Sampdoria last season, would likely cost the Rossoneri upwards of €35m but this hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning out the suggestions that a move could be on.

In an interview, Torreira revealed that he does, in fact, miss Italy; primarily because of the weather.
 


 

