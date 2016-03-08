"I speak every day with him. He has been committed here for many, many years. I think he continues here because it is a big project here and his commitment to Arsenal is very strong. We are speaking about every decision for our club," Emery said.

Gazidis has been heavily linked with the CEO role at AC Milan, as American hedge fund Elliott have taken over the club. He was reportedly set to join the club in September, but Emery's statement raises a few doubts over the rumoured move.

AC Milan are also looking to bring in Umberto Gandini who, along with Gazidis, would be named CEO. Milan have previously announced that they've identified the new CEO, who will be presented in due course.

