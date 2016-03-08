Arsenal meet Barcelona's asking price and close in on Denis Suarez move

According to the Catalan radio station Rac1, Denis Suarez is one step away from being an Arsenal player. The source also reports that Arsenal have agreed to Barcelona's demands of 2 million euros as a loan fee and an obligatory buy-out clause for the summer.

Negotiations have been proceeding for some time now, with fears that the deal could collapse due to Arsenal's non-willingness to meet the demands of the Blaugrana. However, now it seems that a deal is in the pipeline and the player is ready to reunite with his former coach Unai Emery.

The Spanish midfielder played under the current Arsenal coach on loan at Sevilla in the 2014/15 season. During the campaign, he played in 47 matches and scored 6 goals for the Andalusians, helping them to win the Europa League.

