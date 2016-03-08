Arsenal-Napoli: Ramsey's first taste of Italian football ahead of Juve adventure

16 March at 12:00
In the quarter-finals of Europa League, Arsenal will face Napoli in the battle for a spot in the final four. A tough draw for both sides, no doubt, making it an interesting matchup. 
 
For Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal's Welsh midfielder, it will be a first taste of Italian football ahead of his move to Juventus this summer. His contract with the Gunners expires in June, and the Bianconeri have already agreed on a deal to bring him in once that happens. 
 
As revealed by Juve's official website, the 28-year-old will sign a four-year contract with the Turin side, while the salary remained undisclosed. 
 
Given that Napoli are currently Juventus' main rivals, even though they are clearly behind Allegri's men in the standings, it will be a first good test for Ramsey, who's been playing in the Premier League since 2008. 

