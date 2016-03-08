Arsenal-Napoli: tickets for away fans at the Emirates sold out in five hours
28 March at 22:30Arsenal are set to take on Napoli at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday the 11th of April, in what promises to be the most exciting of the Europa League quarter-finals. Both teams are considered amongst the favourites and it should be a great two legs.
According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, away tickets for Napoli fans at the Emirates sold out within just 5 hours; showing just how much this clash means to the Neapolitans.
The second leg takes place in Naples a week later on the 18th of April; meaning the tie at the Emirates is not definitive.
Arsenal's route to the quarter-finals has been bumpy; losing the first legs of both their round of 32 and round of 16 clashes against Belarusian side BATE Borisov and French side Rennes respectively. Impressive comebacks, however, have propelled Unai Emery's side into this tie with Ancelotti's Napoli.
Arsenal and Napoli have only met twice before; during the 2013/14 Champions League group stage - with both sides registering 2-0 home victories. A lot has changed since then but the tie still promises to be worth talking about.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments