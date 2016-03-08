Arsenal: Offer made for Juventus defender, interest in Khedira
04 August at 18:35Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and retain an interest in Sami Khedira.
Arsenal have signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille this summer, Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and have signed William Saliba from Saint Etienne and have sent the youngster back on loan.
Tuttosport report today that Arsenal want a CB and have made an offer to sign Rugani. It is a two-year loan deal that they have proposed, as their prime target Kieran Tearney has been ruled out for two months due to a groin injury.
Juventus do not want to sell the defender as Maurizio Sarri likes Rugani from his Empoli days.
There is also interest in Sami Khedira and Arsenal currently expect the player to move and will try to negotiate with Juventus to terminate the German's current contract so that they can sign the former Real Madrid man on a free transfer.
The English window ends next week and Arsenal have to hurry, as they look to sign a defender.
