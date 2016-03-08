After nabbing Stephan Lichtsteiner - who was on his way out of Juventus, the Gunners also look like they’re on pole to sign both Mehdi Benatia and Lucas Torreira.

With reports indicating that Torreira’s wage demands are too high for Napoli, the Uruguayan international - who has been called up to the World Cup - is edging closer to Arsenal.

Sampdoria apparently want more than €25 million for him. There’s a further detail: the Blucerchiati are willing to accept €25m if it’s paid all in one go. Arsenal, for their part, are willing to offer €30m, but in instalments.

They are set to wait, however, as Torreira will travel to the World Cup.

Juventus could be willing to sell Benatia, despite the fact that he has a deal with the Bianconeri until 2020. For the right price. That said, Sokratis Papastathopoulos remains Emery’s main target.