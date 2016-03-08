Arsenal open to buying Manolas without paying release clause

Arsenal are interested in signing Roma star defender Kostas Manolas, the Express.co.uk reports. The Greece defender could be on his way out of Roma at the end of the season. He has a € 36 million release clause that can be activated from July the 1st and can be paid in two installments.



Despite that, however, it has emerged that Arsenal are open to negotiating a different fee with Roma. The Gunners could agree to pay a higher fee which can be split into multiple installments although the Londoners still hope to wrap up a deal with a lower price-tag.



Roma's transfer strategies will also depend on their Champions League qualification. The

Giallorossi are currently out of the top four clubs in Serie A.