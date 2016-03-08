Arsenal, Ozil: 'I'm happy to play here this year and the next, I don't know what the future will bring...'
16 January at 18:40Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil discussed his current situation in North London and his future in an interview today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"I'm happy to be able to continue here this year and next. I don't know what the future will bring, but I'm excited about it.”
The 31-year-old German, who is contracted to the Gunners until 2021, has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the club so far this season, first under the guidance of Unai Emery and then under former teammate Mikel Arteta. The player had a poor relationship with the Gunner’s previous coach, Emery, and only made four league appearances under the Spaniard this season.
However, since the Spanish coach’s dismissal, Ozil has begun to feature more regularly for the English club. He has appeared in 11 of the last 12 league games, beginning to impress the Arsenal faithful again.
Arsenal are currently 10th in the league after 22 games, six points below fifth place Manchester United. Since Arteta’s appointment, the Gunners have only lost one game out of their last five.
Apollo Heyes
