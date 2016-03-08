Arsenal, Ozil set to join Fenerbahce on loan: the agreement
20 December at 17:20Fenerbahce is close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal to sign unhappy German midfielder Mesut Ozil on loan, according to a report from Turkish newspaper Fotomac via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Turkish club’s sporting director has recently had a meeting with the management of the Gunners in order to sign the agreement, that will see the 31-year-old German join the club until the end of the season.
Ozil has been at the centre of controversy recently, following on from his criticism of China’s treatment of the Muslim majorities in the country’s western region of Xinjiang, with the player eventually being removed from the Chinese version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (via Sky Sports).
On the pitch, Ozil has struggled for consistent playing time this season with the North London club, only making 11 appearances across all competitions for the English side. Since the dismissal of previous coach Unai Emery, he has started to feature more regularly.
Apollo Heyes
