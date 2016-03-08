Arsenal, Pires: 'If we beat Napoli, we can lift the Europa League'
28 March at 20:30Arsenal legend Robert Pires has spoken about his former club in an interview in which he discusses head coach Unai Emery, as well as bigging up the club's chances of winning the Europa League; as long as they can defeat Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.
"I hope and I wish for [Arsenal to win the Europa League] because this is the target for the club, for the manager, because he has won the Europa League three times already, and of course for the players, because if we win the Europa League we go straight to the Champions League next season.
"If we beat Napoli, I think we can lift the trophy. It should be a very difficult game because Napoli are one of the favourites to win the Europa League but actually, I think Arsenal are on a very good run in the Premier League, in the Europa League we beat a very good French team, Rennes.
"So I think we are very confident, I'm happy about the new manager Unai Emery, he's doing well. So that's why for the games against Napoli I am very positive and confident."
