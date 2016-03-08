Arsenal, Pires: 'Ramsey? He deserves Juventus and Ronaldo'

"I am very sorry for his farewell. I know Ramsey: he is a great player, he is doing well and he has scored many goals. However, this is football, we have to respect his decision and the desire to take on a new challenge and start a new life.

"That is why I'm happy for him, he deserves this great opportunity. Serie A is a good league and Juve are among the best clubs in Europe. He will also play with one of the greatest players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo," he concluded.

Former Arsenal player Robert Pires spoke to Sky Sports about Aaron Ramsey's imminent move to Juventus, which will materialize as soon as the season ends.