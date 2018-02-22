Arsenal’s shock hiring of Unai Emery has surprised most,

The former Paris Saint-Germain Coach is reportedly going to take over at Arsenal after Arsène Wenger retired at the end of this season.

The ex-Sevilla man, who won the Treble with PSG this season, was hired after recently giving his availability to Arsenal.

According to Mokbel, the Gunners were ready to hire Arteta, but had fears that the 36-year-old may have lacked experience, and that the fans would react badly to the hiring.

The report adds that Arsenal’s players were also surprised at the hiring of Emery.

“News of Emery’s imminent appointment was met with shock by players on Monday night, who had fully expected Arteta to be in charge next season.”

The Spaniard will remain at Manchester City, where he has been Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager.

The former Rangers player spent five years as a player at Arsenal.