Arsenal plot move for former Inter and Lazio star
28 June at 16:45According to what has been reported by French outlet Le10Sport this afternoon, Arsenal are considering a move for former Inter Milan and Lazio winger Keita Balde. Keita, who spent the last season on loan in Milan with the Nerazzurri, has been identified as a potential alternative to Wilfried Zaha, who appears to be at the top of Arsenal's summer shopping list; yet is a player whom the Gunners could be priced out of a move for as Crystal Palace are demanding an offer in the region of €80m for the Ivorian.
Keita would serve as a lower budget alternative and could be available for around €25-30m and would add a valuable attacking option for Arsenal on the wings.
Keita joined current club AS Monaco 2 years ago from Lazio, before moving on loan to Inter during the summer of 2018. Inter had an option to permanently sign the Senegalese winger but they refused the chance and he has returned to Monaco.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments