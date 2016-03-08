Arsenal plot move for former Inter and Lazio star

keita, inter, indica, 2018/19
28 June at 16:45
According to what has been reported by French outlet Le10Sport this afternoon, Arsenal are considering a move for former Inter Milan and Lazio winger Keita Balde. Keita, who spent the last season on loan in Milan with the Nerazzurri, has been identified as a potential alternative to Wilfried Zaha, who appears to be at the top of Arsenal's summer shopping list; yet is a player whom the Gunners could be priced out of a move for as Crystal Palace are demanding an offer in the region of €80m for the Ivorian.

Keita would serve as a lower budget alternative and could be available for around €25-30m and would add a valuable attacking option for Arsenal on the wings. 

Keita joined current club AS Monaco 2 years ago from Lazio, before moving on loan to Inter during the summer of 2018. Inter had an option to permanently sign the Senegalese winger but they refused the chance and he has returned to Monaco.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.