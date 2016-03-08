Arsenal ready to put €50m on the table for Milan targets
08 June at 12:30Sampdoria appear to be getting more barren by the day. First, it appears as though head coach Marco Giampaolo is to be leaving the club to join fellow Serie A side AC Milan. Giampaolo is touted as the favourite to replace Gennaro Gattuso; who left the club by mutual consent at the end of the season just gone.
Not only Giampaolo, however, as two of the Genoa-based club's star players are being heavily linked with an exit. Midfielder Dennis Praet and defender Joachim Andersen are both being linked with moves away from the club; with Milan touted as a possible destination.
However, Milan are likely to miss out, as per the Daily Star, as Arsenal have accelerated their push to sign the duo. Arsenal have good relations with Sampdoria after the signing of Lucas Torreira last season and the Gunners will be looking to make more signings in the ilk of the Uruguayan and bring both Praet and Andersen to the Emirates Stadium; to strengthen the side ahead of next season.
