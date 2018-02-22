Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski,

The Gunners are, according to the Italian outlet, willing to spend as much as

65 million for the player, the exact value of his release clause.

Zielinski has long been linked to the Premier League, even being heavily scouted (and meeting with) Jurgen Klopp when he was back at Empoli two seasons ago.

The Polish international is the subject of a major debate at Napoli, as the club attempts to renew his deal and ward off any interest. Though he has only started 12 Serie A games, he has managed seven goals in all competitions this season.

At only 23, Zielinski is seen as being one for the future, but a player who has yet to fully shine in Napoli’s 4-3-3, where he is not a guaranteed starter.

Tottenham have also been linked to the midfielder, who is known for his good technique and high-intensity play.