Arsenal receive encouragement in signing Napoli target
22 June at 14:40Arsenal target and Nice star Jean Michael Seri’s agent has hinted that Napoli are not interested in signing the midfiedlder.
“Seri to Napoli? It doesn’t depend on us but on Napoli. I read that Napoli are signing Fabian Ruiz, so if they sign the Spaniard, it’ll be difficult to sign Seri too,” Franklin Mala told Radio CRC.
“We’re open to talks with Napoli, but there’s been nothing so far. Seri’s clause is 40m and it’s valid until July 15. After that, Nice can ask for the amount they want.
“Ancelotti is a great Coach, he has an excellent reputation in football because he’s able to establish an excellent relationship with his players.
“For now, however, it’s all fantasy because as long as Napoli don’t come forward, it’s difficult to give precise answers. My trip to Naples? Yes, I was in Naples because I have friends in Avellino and I also had lunch at Piazza Vittoria for some seafood.”
