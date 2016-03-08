"We are aware of the speculation surrounding our chief executive Ivan Gazidis. We know he receives many offers from organisations inside and outside the game as he’s a hugely respected figure.

"He has never accepted any of these opportunities and has never spoken about them publicly. He has always been fully committed to taking Arsenal forward and is currently working hard in Singapore with our new head coach Unai Emery as we prepare for the new season," said chairman Sir Chips Keswick.

It seems Milan will have to look elsewhere, although they've already identified Umberto Gandini as a candidate. In fact, it was initially reported that Gandini and Gazidis would split the duties.