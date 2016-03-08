Arsenal release statement amid Gazidis-Milan rumours
25 July at 13:00As Arsenal's CEO Ivan Gazidis has been heavily linked with AC Milan recently, the London-based side have now released a statement on the matter denying the rumours.
"We are aware of the speculation surrounding our chief executive Ivan Gazidis. We know he receives many offers from organisations inside and outside the game as he’s a hugely respected figure.
"He has never accepted any of these opportunities and has never spoken about them publicly. He has always been fully committed to taking Arsenal forward and is currently working hard in Singapore with our new head coach Unai Emery as we prepare for the new season," said chairman Sir Chips Keswick.
It seems Milan will have to look elsewhere, although they've already identified Umberto Gandini as a candidate. In fact, it was initially reported that Gandini and Gazidis would split the duties.
Go to comments