Arsenal’s Ozil attracting interest from Turkey, US

Mesut Ozil Arsenal
09 September at 10:20
English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s out-of-favour midfielder Mesut Ozil has been attracting interest form clubs in Turkey and the United States of America.

The former Germany international has been in and out of the team ever since the arrival of Unai Emery at the Emirates and therefore he has been linked with a move away from England.

The 30-year-old—who joined Arsenal from Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2013 for a reported fee of €50 million—has a contract with the North London club till 2021.  

Since 2013, Ozil has represented the Gunners in 166 league matches where he has scored 32 goals.

