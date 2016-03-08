Arsenal’s Stephan Lichtsteiner reveals what he ‘learnt at Juve’
19 September at 20:00Arsenal signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free over the summer, after his contract with Italian champions Juventus expired. However, since joining the Gunners, Lichsteiner has played just 55 minutes, coming on as a substitute in the 35th minute in Arsenal’s 2-0 opening day defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.
However, Lichsteiner has not grown frustrated at his lack of game time, as he explained in the press conference prior to Arsenal’s Europa League game against Vorskla tomorrow evening:
“I'm not frustrated but, of course, I'm not used to being on the bench more than three games in a row. I'm curious about how I can handle it, I'm here to work, improve with the team and I think we're on the right track. One thing I learned at Juventus is to have respect for every competition; to compete for all the trophies, even the Italian Cup, with the best team possible.”
