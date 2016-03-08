Arsenal see Barella as Ramsey replacement

27 March at 18:15

According to to the Daily Mirror, for Arsenal are looking to Barella to replace Aaron Ramsey, who is on his way to Juventus.

 

With the Welshman leaving the Gunners for Juventus, the Spanish coach has targeted the Cagliari midfielder, who would join another ex-Serie A midfielder in Lucas Torreira but the first Arsenal must qualify for the Champions League to ensure they have the funds available. 

 

It is reported that Cagliari will not accept a figure of less than 43 million pounds (about 50 million euros), as they have suitors for their star player who will be readily sought after this summer. 

 

 

