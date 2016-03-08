Arsenal set their sights on Roma defender Manolas

Kostas Manolas is undoubtedly one of the most sought after Roma players with a number of big European clubs monitoring his situation ahead of a summer in which he is expected to leave the capital club.

As the journalist Nicolò Schira reports on his Twitter profile, Arsenal's interest in the Greek is very strong, with the English club 'enticed' by the 36 million euro termination clause on the defender's contract. Contacts are currently underway between the Gunners' management and Mino Raiola, the player's agent.

Manolas has been a standout performer for the Rome club for a while now, and at that price would represent a bargain for whichever club is able to land him. Arsenal are far from alone in their admiration of him however with recent reports linking him to Juventus, after they conceded defeat in the chase for Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt. Manchester United are also said to be long term admirers of the Greek and are in the hunt for a centre back, and would be attracted to a cheaper option given that they failed to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

Arsenal’s interest could hinge on whether they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final next week, as they are expected to have a meagre transfer budget should they not qualify for next season’s Champions League.