‘Arsenal should not have renewed Ozil’s contract’ – Serie A legend hits out
26 August at 20:30One of the hottest topics on social media is always revolving around Mesut Ozil, whether it be the Arsenal stars actions on or off the pitch, people are always discussing Arsenal’s German playmaker. He recently divided a lot of opinion after criticising the German FA of racism after he himself was criticised for taking a photo with Turkey’s controversial leader Erdogan.
Speaking on the topic of Ozil, former Lazio, Juventus, Napoli, Milan and West Ham player Paolo Di Canio spoke to Sky Sport:
“I do not like to gossip or hypothesise. He also, last season, was often out; even in the winter. I have followed the career of Ozil since 2013 and I think it's a coincidence. Last year in 4 games without Ozil, there were 3 wins and a draw against the big clubs. It happens because the teams live with positive empathy and they know how to regroup. It is no coincidence that yesterday Arsenal went under and recovered by winning 3 to 1. Everyone committed themselves. I believe that Arsenal should not have renewed Ozil's contract. A new path of young people has begun that must be shaped by Emery.”
