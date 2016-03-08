Arsenal, Simonian in London for Banega: a meeting will soon occur

Arsenal want to improve their roster ahead of next season as they have been quite active of late on the transfer window. This past season wasn't a great one for Arsenal as it was their last season with Arsene Wenger as their coach. Other than hiring Unai Emery as their new coach, they have also signed Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer and Bernd Leno from Bayer Lerkusen. They are now reportedly after Ever Banega as they would like to close a deal for the ex-Inter player soon.

As Gazzamercato.it recently confirmed, Benega's agent (Marcelo Simonian) flew to London as he is set to have a meeting with the gunners tonight. Unai Emery would like to add him to his roster as they both worked together at Sevilla.



Banega appeared in 54 games on the season for club and country as he scored 7 goals and added 5 assists on the season.