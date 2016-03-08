Arsenal-Sporting Lisbon: Predicted Lineups

This evening at 9 pm, at the Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon. It will be the clash at the top for the fourth day of Group E of Europa League, between the Gunners, first in the table with 9 points and a full score and the Portuguese side, second with 6 points after 2 wins, no draw and 1 defeat.



Arsenal have already won 1-0 against Sporting in Portugal and have a path in Europe that seems unstoppable, considering that they scored 8 goals in 3 games and conceded only 2.

Sporting Lisbon have won the two matches against Qarabag and Vorskla, having lost only the match against Arsenal at home. Tonight, they have the opportunity to take back the three points that the Gunners have won in Portugal.



Predicted lineups:



Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck; Lacazette.



Sporting Lisbon (4-2-3-1): Ribeiro; Gaspar, Coates, Mathieu, Agbenyenu; Battaglia, Acuna; Nani, Fernandes, Diaby; Dost



Emanuele Giulianelli