Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has lashed out at some fans for making homophobic remarks against him and calling him 'lesbian'.Bellerin has played in every single game for Arsenal so far this season, as the Gunners have won twice and have lost twice.Bellerin was recently talking to The Times and he revealed that he has been subjected to homophobic abuse multiple times and has been called a lesbian a lot of times too.He said: "Some fans can be very offensive, most of the insults come to me online, but some even at the stadium. They call me 'lesbian' because I have long hair and then they continue with many other homophobic insults."​When I play badly, the situation becomes unbearable. Now I'm used to it, but it can hurt, and sometimes it causes you to question yourself.The problem is that the fans have their own idea of ​​how a footballer should be like, how he should behave and what he should talk".