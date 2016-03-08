Arsenal star set for new contract until 2022 amidst Lazio rumours
22 July at 20:45According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Mirror, Alex Iwobi is on the verge of signing a new contract with Arsenal, as new head coach Unai Emery seeks to include him in his plans after replacing Arsene Wenger as manager.
This comes after rumours in recent days suggesting that Lazio were in talks with the North London club over the possible signature of the player, with the Biancoceleste looking to replace Felipe Anderson, who left Lazio to join Arsenal’s London rivals West Ham United.
The trail of Alex Iwobi seems to have gone cold though after the Mirror report that a new deal for the Nigerian starlet is imminent.
AC Milan and Everton were also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old who came up through the youth ranks at the North London club and therefore counts towards the club’s homegrown quota.
