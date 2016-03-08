Arsenal star set to stay in London as La Liga club pull out of chase
18 July at 23:00According to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, it appears as though Spanish left-back Nacho Monreal will be remaining at Arsenal – amidst rumours that the 32-year-old could be on his way to Real Sociedad.
The report suggests that Arsenal do not want to sell and that if they were to part with a player of 32, they would charge a high fee for his services.
Nacho Monreal had a great season with Arsenal in the 17/18 season yet recently it was suggested that the player had no place in Unai Emery’s plans.
However, Sociedad have now given up on the player; with the player to set to return to London next week to resume training with the Gunners.
Arsenal have the options of Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the left-back position, yet Maitland-Niles has shown promise in the centre of midfield.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments