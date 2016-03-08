Arsenal star Xhaka hints at Inter snub
10 June at 19:00Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has hinted at a possible stay at the Emirates and at a snub at Inter, saying that he is happy in London.
Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016 and he has been an important player for the Gunners since then. In recent weeks, the Swissman has drawn links with a move to Inter.
But in a recent interview that he gave after Switzerland's third place game in the UEFA Nations League against England, he said: "I only signed last year, I still have a four-year contract. I am happy in London and my family is too, and this is the most important thing. I'm Arsenal captain? It would be the icing on the cake."
