Lazio will need to fork out just under €8 million in order to sign Lucas Perez, according to the latest reports.

According to reports from Britain, the disgruntled Spanish striker can find a new club - and one where he can be a star - for that little. He has been edged out in London, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette rule the roost.

Perez was sent back to Spain on loan last season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists, and could be tempted to follow Deportivo man Luis Alberto, who has become a star with the Eagles.

Reports indicate that new Coach Unai Emery is ready to offload Perez, which would contradict what Protio Sport, the 29-year-old’s agents, said last week.



Asked about a move away, they said that reports were “

nothing believable, they [the press] invent things.” and that Lucas “wants to triumph at Arsenal, he signed there with that intention.”