Arsenal target Allegri hints at Juventus stay
10 May at 14:40Max Allegri may well not be Coaching at Arsenal next season, if his latest comments are anything to go by.
The Italian Coach had just overseen the second half mauling of Milan, his Juventus side winning the Coppa Italia final 4-0 against Milan.
As reported by respected journalist James Horncastle, the Coach wasn’t happy at some of the questions he got at the end of the game by the pundits on the RAI panel, but claimed that the Juventini "will fight for the title next season."
The Italian has been repeatedly linked to a move away, with Arsenal in need of a replacement after they announced Arsene Wenger would be leaving at the end of the season.
Allegri pretty chippy on RAI when asked if it’s the end of a cycle and what Juve’s limits are. Calls the line of questioning absurd, says the team can still improve, the [re]build is not over and “we’ll fight for the title next season."— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) May 9, 2018
The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti, Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe have all been named as potential replacements, but no clear favourite has yet to be identified.
Allegri did hint before his side’s Champions League quarter-final tussle with Real Madrid that he would have “finished” his “work” in Italy if he had won the much-coveted jug-eared trophy with the Bianconeri.
