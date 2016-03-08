Arsenal target discusses future at Sampdoria

07 February at 14:40
Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero joined the Blucerchiati on loan in January and the club of Massimo Ferrero have now decided to make his move permanent at the end of the season for € 20 million.

“I want to thank Sampdoria but also Juventus because if I am here it’s also thanks to Juve”, he told Sky Sport.

The promising goalkeeper has been linked with Arsenal but speaking about his future he said: “I am happy about the choice that we made. I’ve always wanted to remain here and I am happy that it happened, I really feel well in this club”.

“Looking at the table, it’s impossible not to think about Europe. Our target is just to be consistent during the season. If we will, a European spot would be achievable for us. The league is absolutely balanced, many times a big team loses against a small one. In the next game Frosinone will try to create troubles but we have to play a great game”.
 

