



The Arsenal target has long been linked to a move to the London team, where he would rekindle his affiliation with head coach Unai Emery, who took over from Arsene Wenger before the World Cup. Steven N’Zonzi has told La Liga side Sevilla that he wants to leave this summer. The Arsenal target has long been linked to a move to the London team, where he would rekindle his affiliation with head coach Unai Emery, who took over from Arsene Wenger before the World Cup.

N’Zonzi was also a Juventus target for a long time, but was valued at €30 million, which was considered to be too much for the Bianconeri.

The former Stoke and Blackburn man has done very well for himself in Spain, earning a place on the plane Didier Deschamps has flown to Russia, and to the quarter-finals.

According to Spanish outlet EFE, N’Zonzi’s father told Sevilla in writing that the 29-year-old wants out.

Yet he is set to remain there until 2020, and has a massive €40m release clause in his deal.