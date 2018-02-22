Napoli eye move for Arsenal and Man Utd target

Reports from Italian daily Corriere dello Sport say that Arsenal target Jean-Michel Seri is being eyed by Serie A side Napoli.



The 26-year-old Seri is one of the world's most wanted midfielders and his performances for Nice have garnered interest from a lot of the world's biggest clubs. This season, he made 31 appearances for Nice, scoring scoring and assisting five times.



Corriere dello Sport report that Seri has also attracted interest from Napoli, after having drawn links with Arsenal in the last few days.



It is said that Seri has a release clause of 40 million euros and the 26-year-old's current deal at Nice runs out in the summer of 2019.



The duo of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are also interested in the Frenchman.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)