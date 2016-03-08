Arsenal target Perisic attempts to fix relationship with Inter Milan

Arsenal target Ivan Perisic took to Instagram in an attempt to temporarily fix his relationship with the Nerazzurri, after his January move to England failed to materialise."Thanks for the praise but also thanks to the criticism, both are my gasoline", said the Croatian winger, who is expected to start today against Bologna as Inter look for their first win in 4 games.With Keita injured and Politano suspended head coach Spalletti will look to Perisic and Candreva to assist Icardi up front.Opponents Bologna currently sit in 18th and new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will be hoping to take 3 points away from San Siro, against the team he used to represent as a player.

