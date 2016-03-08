Arsenal target reveals why he joined Roma from Sevilla
16 August at 13:40New Roma signing Steven N'Zonzi has revealed why he left Sevilla to join the giallorossi this summer.
Roma announced the signing of N'Zonzi about two days ago for a fee of 26.5 million euros after he had won the World Cup with France under the tutelage of Didier Deschamps.
During his press-conference on being announced as a Roma player, N'Zonzi was asked about Daniele de Rossi and why he left Sevilla to join Roma. He said: "De Rossi is a great, experienced player. Competition here is not an issue, we can play together too.
"Winning the World Cup didn't make me want to leave Sevilla - I already felt I wanted a new challenge. That’s why I’m here, at a big club that will help me grow."
When asked as to when he'll be back playing, he said: Nzonzi: "I don’t want to set a date for when I’ll be ready [to start], but I hope to be as soon as possible. The holidays are over. I’m here now and I’m happy – I feel good. I’ll strive to be in top shape as soon as possible."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
