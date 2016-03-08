Arsenal target set to leave Roma but Garcia wants him at Marseille
19 March at 14:30Steven Nzonzi has only been at Roma for less than a season but, already, reports are stirring of a departure for the Frenchman. The Giallorossi are having to somewhat undergo a revolution on and off the pitch after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked after an embarrassing exit of the UEFA Champions League; despite winning the first leg 2-1 against Porto.
According to what has been reported by Gazzetta.it, Roma have received no offers from the Premier League as of yet but there are a number of clubs potentially interested in signing the World Cup winner. Arsenal have been linked as a long-time target of Nzonzi and the links only persisted after Unai Emery became head coach at the Gunners; Emery having coached Nzonzi during his time at Sevilla.
Marseille are reportedly also interested in Nzonzi; former Roma head coach Rudi Garcia, now at Marseille, interested in bringing an experienced and able player like Nzonzi to Ligue 1.
Nzonzi will likely leave the Italian capital in the summer; but where will he end up?
